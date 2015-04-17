HYDERABAD: The state IT department has set an ambitious target of doubling its software exports from the present `57,000 crore in the next five years. At a review on the activities of IT department here on Thursday, IT minister KT Rama Rao set a target of doubling the IT exports in the next five years.

Rama Rao reviewed the performance of the IT department form June 2, 2014 till date. The minister felt happy that the state government instilled confidence among IT investors in the last ten months. “Hyderabad is a leader in IT. The software exports should be doubled in the next five years,” Rama Rao told the officials.

The Make-in-India programme announced by the Centre should be utilised by the state and see that Telangana became capital of hardware and electronics industry, he said. The T-Hub, which aims at promoting research and development, would be launched soon, the minister said.