ERRAVELLI (MEDAK DISTRICT):Civility is the new rule for Telangana. According to Bill Kelly, good manners are just a way of showing other people that we have respect for them.

Taking a leaf from the annals of civility, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao donned the role of a teacher on Friday imparting lessons of cleanliness and good manners. “Let us take a pledge that we will talk politely from today. Let us introduce a system where a person is fined if he/she utters filthy words,” KCR told a gathering of nearly 500 villagers of Erravelli, Friday.

Addressing the gathering on the importance of purity of heart and good language, KCR said, “We use harsh words while addressing an adversary. We should desist from using such words. Let us start imposing a fine of `50 on any person who uses filthy language,” KCR said amid cheers from the audience.

Also, KCR professed a different sort of Gandhigiri to discipline people who litter roads. “If a person litters in front of your house. Don’t utter a word or argue. You lift the garbage and throw it in the dust bin. The person who littered the area will feel guilty and will never resort to such act again,” he said attending the last programme at Erravelli village.

KCR also assured to provide two dustbins to each family for segregation of dry and wet waste. During his stay in the village, KCR joined locals in cleaning the village and also reviewed various works.

KCR said the villagers might have never thought that they will be given new houses within four months. “If the people of Gangadevipalle, who developed their village with unity, can do it, why not we replicate the same here?” he asked.

Stressing the need for unity, KCR said, “Yesterday I told you that you would get new houses. We joined hands and worked together to raze down dilapidated houses and prepare ground for constructing new houses. Don’t you agree that unity will lead to development?”, Rao asked the cheering mob. As only women responded, KCR asked the men folk as to whether they didn’t agree with him and made them raise their hands.