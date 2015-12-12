HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to direct the Speaker of the Telangana Assembly to expedite hearing on petitions pending for disqualification of TDP MLAs Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Teegala Krishna Reddy and Challa Dharma Reddy for joining TRS without resigning from TDP and their MLA posts.

TS TDP floor leader E Dayakar Rao filed an appeal before the SC challenging an order of the Hyderabad HC in dismissing his plea to direct the Assembly Speaker to expedite hearing of petitions pending before him for disqualification of the three MLAs.

On Friday, the SC expressed its disinclination to grant any interim order or intervening in the matter at this stage as the petitions are pending before the Speaker for hearing.

While adjourning the case by two months, SC stated that in the meanwhile there are chances that the Speaker may take a decision on the disqualification petitions pending before him.