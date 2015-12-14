Home States Telangana

Man-animal Conflicts on Rise in Telengana's Drought-hit Villages

Mining, drought situation, forces animals to turn to human habitats in search of food

SANGAREDDY: With the Manjeera River fast drying up, two major problems now stare in the face of villagers living along its banks. While the dried up river has intensified the affect of drought, it has also left the villagers face to face with crocodiles and leopards.

Officials believe that there are around 700 crocodiles in the 95 km stretch irrigated under Manjeera and about 20 leopards in the forest area along the river. Now, with the only source of water for these wild animals gone, they are foraying into the nearby villages in search of food and water.

Speaking on the issue, the forest officials said, “These animals are in search of food and water and therefore they stray into the villages. The recent leopard attack incident in Tukkapur village of Kulcharam mandal is one such example.” They added that a severe water shortage in the forest is forcing the leopards to enter the villages. Officials predict that such attacks may take place in future too and advised the villagers to carry sticks with them while venturing out.

In what could be termed as an irony, the  Central and state governments’ efforts towards conservation of crocodiles has aided in the growth of their numbers. Forest department reports indicate that there are 583 crocodiles between Kalpagur Manjeera Barrage and Singur project area and another 150 crocodiles in Singur backwaters. However, the same crocodiles, due to lack of water, are now moving into the villages.

Not so long ago crocodiles were spotted in sugarcane fields in Shapur, Gudoor and NG Hukrana villages of Manoor mandal. People alerted the forest officials who captured and shifted the crocodiles to the river.

Meanwhile, movement of the wild cat in these villages has also gone up. Around 15 incidents have been reported in the district this year. Recently, leopard movement had disrupted normalcy in Tukkapur village and tensed situations prevailed for almost seven hours. Nine people were reported injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, villagers blame district officials for not taking any action regarding the animal attacks. Leopards frequently lurk on the outskirts of villages. While people catch it by the help of nets, officials don’t take any action,” said Srinivas from Narsapur.

Meanwhile, DFO (Territorial) M Jyothi said officials are inquiring the recent Tukkapur incident. She added that at times leopards travel 40 to 50 km in search of food and perhaps it might have lost its way and wandered into the village as there is no forest close to Tukkapur.

