NIZAMABAD:Nizamabad district police administration will prepare an action plan to prevent robberies being committed by inter-state gangs in the district.

Taking it up as a priority issue, the police officials would soon convene a coordination meeting with their Maharashtra and Karnataka counterparts.

As the state shares borders with Maharashtra and Karnataka, the district has good railway and road connections with both the states. This has facilitated an escape route for gangs from Maharashtra which commit offences in the district and make a safe exit. Similar cases have been on the rise over the past few days.

It may be recalled that two days ago some unidentified persons looted `43 lakh from three ATMs. Another gang recently looted six shops in the local market yard. This apart, chain-stanching incidents in the district have also gone up. Keeping an eye on the incidents, police have established an inter-state connect in the cases.

The police officers believe that most of the offenders belong to Maharashtra, particularly Nanded district.

As an action plan, Nizamabad Superintendent of police S Chandrasekhar Reddy has alerted the Maharashtra police and asked them to keep out a vigil for the criminals. According to sources, the superintendent of police has sent a report to department higher officials. Speaking to Express, the SP said the police department is taking all the steps to prevent crime and maintain law and order in the district. The Chandrasekhara added that the department is pursuing the cases and will soon finalise a concrete action plan.

Chandrasekhara Reddy said that police suspect that the ATM burglars were people from Maharashtra.