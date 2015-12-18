HYDERABAD: Yet another Congress leader is planning to join the TRS, causing shock waves in the Congress.

Former minister G Prasad Kumar, who represented the Vikarabad constituency earlier, is learnt to have held discussions with TRS leaders and made up his mind to join the ruling party. Shocked by the development, the TPCC swung into action and started talks with him in a bid to convince him not to quit the party.

Former minister G Vivek, who is also a relative of Prasad Kumar, met him and asked him not to take any hasty decision. TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy too met Prasad Kumar late in the night and urged him not to quit the Congress.

It is learnt the TRS is wooing Prasad Kumar into its fold as his followers, who include some MPTCs and councillors, will provide strength to the ruling party to win the upcoming MLC elections from Ranga Reddy district.

Election for two MLC seats from Ranga Reddy district will be held on December 27. The TRS is in a position to win one seat comfortably on its own but needs the support of some other elected representatives to win the second. Hence its wooing of Prasad Kumar and his associates.