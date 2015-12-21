HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP V Hanumantha Rao has asked the state government to increase the annual income ceiling limit of members of Backward Classes to determine the creamy layer as per the recommendations of the National Commission for Backward Classes.

He has opposed the state government’s decision to adopt the previous annual income ceiling limit of Rs 6 lakh set by the then undivided AP government for Backward Classes.

“The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has recommended to the Union ministry of social justice to raise the OBC creamy layer income ceiling to Rs 10.50 lakh. The state government should implement NCBW’s recommendation,” Hanumantha Rao told mediapersons here on Sunday.

He said BCs would lose in terms of jobs if the creamy layer limit was fixed at Rs 6 lakh a year. “Even attenders are earning nearly Rs 6 lakh a year and the state government’s decision will do injustice to BCs at large,” he said.

Opposition leader in the Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir also urged the state government to increase the annual income ceiling limit of Backward Classes and also minorities to determine creamy layer as per the recommendations of the National Commission for Backward Classes.

In a statement, Ali said the state government should implement the NCBW recommendations in this regard.

He also demanded revision of the income ceiling for minorities. The state government introduced uniform income ceiling of Rs 1.50 lakh per annum in rural areas and Rs 2 lakh in urban areas as eligibility for various schemes including bank-linked subsidy for income-generated scheme, Shaadi Mubarak and others.

The government should revise the ceiling limits and bring them on a par with BCs’, he demanded.