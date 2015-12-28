KARIMNAGAR: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada on Monday.

In view of the CM’s visit, Collector Neetu Prasad and in-charge additional SP and OSD L Subbarayudu inspected the security arrangements. The Collector also reviewed development works at the temple.

As per traditions, after performing the Ayuta Maha Chandi Yagam, a devotee must visit Goddess’ temple in the direction of Sringeri Peetham. The CM, therefore, has planned to visit the Vemulawada Temple, sources said.

KCR would reach the Temple at 10.30 am by road, from where he would leave for Hyderabad.