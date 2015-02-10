HYDERABAD: The exercise for the second annual budget of the state will begin on Tuesday. Finance minister E Rajender held a preliminary meeting with principal secretary (finance) Nagi Reddy, secretary Ramakrishna Rao and special secretary Shiva Shankar at the Secretariat on Monday.

Rajender will hold detailed discussions with all the departments from February 10 to 16. The pre-budget meetings will be held in the conference hall on the third floor of D-Block daily. Government advisor GR Reddy too will attend the meetings.

Though Rajender had presented the first budget of Rs 1 lakh crore, there was not much time on hand for the government to implement the schemes fully and spend the money.

The state also could not realise the income from the central government and failed to initiate sale of lands in Hyderabad to generate Rs 6,500 crore.

The hopes are now on the second budget which will be presented for full 12 months. The first budget was presented only for 10 months.