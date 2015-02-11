HYDERABAD: Strict action will be taken against the managements of junior colleges if they do not issue hall-tickets to Intermediate students for any reason, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has warned.

The board has instructed all the regional inspection officers to monitor such cases in their jurisdiction.

The board also said that the jumbling system would be strictly implemented for the practical examinations of Intermediate second-year students which will commence on February 12 across the state.

The examinations will be conducted in four spells at 1,317 government, aided, AP Residential, social welfare and private unaided junior colleges.