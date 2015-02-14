HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting here today over a row on sharing of water of Nagarjuna Sagar dam following an unsavoury incident that saw policemen from both states involved in a scuffle.

The two Chief Ministers met in the presence of E S L Narasimhan, common Governor of both the states, at Raj Bhavan here.

The meeting was held after tension prevailed yesterday at the Nagarjuna Sagar dam when policemen from both the states engaged in a fight at the site. The dam is located between Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh state and Nalgonda district of Telangana.

The incident took place when both sides failed to reach an understanding on release of water, though talks were held between officials of irrigation and other departments.

The decision on the CMs holding talks came after Naidu spoke to Rao over phone last night and discussed the situation at Nagarjuna Sagar, a release from Rao's office said, adding the latter expressed readiness to resolve the issue amicably.

Alleging that Andhra Pradesh had already used water in excess of its share, Telangana Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao said yesterday that his government had to protect standing crops in Nalgonda and Khammam districts.

He, however, said the Telangana Government is ready to be accommodative in releasing the water, but Andhra has to first come out with a proposal on amount of water it needs.

Harish Rao alleged that the Andhra government is not ready to give such a proposal.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government accused Telangana of indulging in "provocative" actions. Speaking in Vijayawada last night, Irrigation Minister D Umamaheswara Rao said Andhra Pradesh government has already given letters (regarding the proposal) and he himself spoke to Harish Rao on the issue.

He said Andhra Pradesh is utilising water as per project- wise allocations made by Bachawat award (on share of water). The minister alleged that stopping of water by Telangana badly hit crops in Guntur and Prakasam districts.