Ryot Attempts Suicide at Collectorate

Express News Service By

NIZAMABAD:A farmer, Gaddam Krishna, tried to commit suicide at collectorate here on Monday. He alleged that the government has failed to provide compensation after acquiring his land for developmental activities.

Sources said, he tried to commit suicide by consuming turpentine on the office premises. Fortunately, his suicide was thwarted by the police. In another incident, Krishna, a native of Khanapur village, alleged that the revenue department has acquired five acres of his land to construct a sewage treatment plant at Dubba, but did not provide any compensation.

“I submitted memorandums to the officials many times but no action has been taken so far,” he said.