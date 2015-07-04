HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday launched a massive green drive, Haritha Haaram, aimed at improving green cover across the State at the Chilkur temple in Ranga Reddy district but what caught the attention of all was his brand new, ultra-modern bullet-proof bus — acquired at a cost of Rs 5 crore — for his exclusive use.

Painted in spotless white, the favourite colour of KCR, and with a green stripe, the Mercedes-Benz four-wheeler is a virtual ‘government on wheels’, as some officials put it, complete with a washroom, a ‘meeting hall’, WiFi facility and even a public address system. The vehicle, assembled at Chandigarh, can accommodate up to 12 passengers. KCR’s security personnel took the bus to Yadagiri Gutta temple in Nalgonda in the afternoon and performed vaahan puja. Later, it was brought back to Hyderabad and the Chief Minister used it for the first time to travel to the Chilkur Balaji temple on the city outskirts where he launched the mega tree plantation campaign. Officials said KCR will use the bus for his district tours. The vehicle is fitted with the latest equipment to withstand any security threat, they explained. However, the price tag of the luxurious bus has kicked up a controversy with the Congress terming it an absolute waste of public money.

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao wondered why couldn’t the Chief Minister spend the amount to prevent farmers’ suicides in the State. The BJP too criticised the ‘wasteful expenditure.’ Nonetheless, the TRS asserted that it was required for the security of the Chief Minister. TRS leader K Keshava Rao pointed at security threats to KCR and said the vehicle was essential for his safety during his tours in the districts and interior areas.