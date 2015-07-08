HYDERABAD: The Special ACB Court on Tuesday remanded Telangana TDP MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, who was arrested by the anti-corruption bureau on Monday after a day-long questioning in connection with cash-for-vote scam, in judicial custody till July 21.

Arrest of Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, who represents Sattupally constituency in Khammam district, is the second in the cash-for-vote case following the arrest of TDP MLA and party’s deputy floor leader in Telangana Assembly A Revanth Reddy. Sandra allegedly made several calls to co-accused Jerusalem Mathaiah before allegedly contacting TRS nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson in the MLC elections held last month.

On Tuesday, the ACB produced the MLA before the Special Court. The investigating officer filed a remand report before the court.

The ACB also filed an application seeking five-day police custody of the MLA.

Meanwhile, the TDP legislator filed an application seeking bail in the case. The counsel appearing for the MLA argued that the arrest of Veeraiah was illegal and sought his immediate release. Based on the remand report the Special Court sent the MLA in judicial custody till July 21. The court granted special class category status to the MLA in prison.

As for the custody petition and the bail application, the Special Court decided to hear the petitions on Wednesday. The ACB will file its counter in the bail application filed by the MLA.

It may be recalled that on May 31, Revanth Reddy, Harry Sebastian and Uday Simha were arrested by the ACB while allegedly paying a bribe of `50 lakh to Stephenson, for supporting the TDP nominee Vema Narendar Reddy in the MLC election. Later, they got bail from the Hyderabad High Court last month. The ACB then moved the Supreme Court with a plea for cancellation of their bail, but the Apex Court dismissed the plea.