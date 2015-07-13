HYDERABAD: The Revolutionary Writers’ Association (RWA) on Sunday urged writers and intellectuals to join hands for a new revolution against the alleged anti-people policies of the Central and State governments. Calling the State and Central governments pro-capitalist and anti-people, the RWA appealed to writers to take a clear stand.

The RWA, popularly called Virasam, on its 45th foundation day on Sunday, sought support from writers and artists to strengthen people’s movements. Celebrating the foundation day at the Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in the city, Virasam members P Varavara Rao, Ramki, Ravikumar, Rivera, Kasim and several others slammed the recent policies and schemes initiated by the State and central governments.

Addressing Virasam members, writer Pani said the Prime Minister’s Make in India campaign will only benefit foreign companies while tribes and farmers in the country will keep losing land to factories. Revolutionary writer Varavara Rao said, “Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu are no different when it comes to ignoring public welfare. Both are busy with their own political fight.”

One year of rule by new governments at the Centre and in the Telugu States has brought nothing but scams and corruption, Rao alleged. “While farmers are committing suicide, KCR launched Haritha Haaram, which is intended to take podu land of poor farmers. Same is the case with AP Chief Minister who is fooling the public with his unachievable dreams of a new capital,” he added.

Recalling writers’ movement of the 1970s, the RWA felt a similar revolution is needed today to fight the anti-people policies by both the State governments. The writers also released several books on similar topics.