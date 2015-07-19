Redesigning Projects is the Buzzword in Telangana

VV Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: Even as the state government is awaiting a report from Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS) on redesigning irrigation projects on river Godavari, it has prepared a rough sketch on how to go about redesigning the ongoing irrigation projects.

However, redesigning of projects will be finalised only after the state government receives a report from WAPCOS, a Central government organisation.

Redesigning is the buzz word in the irrigation department of Telangana now, as some of the projects were designed to suits the needs of the then AP government.

After K Chandrasekhar Rao took reins, he announced in the first Assembly session that all the irrigation projects in the state would be redesigned to suits the needs of Telangana.

Some projects were not used to their full capacity as there was not sufficient water.

Thus the very purpose of providing irrigation to crops was defeated. To find a lasting solution to this and also to provide irrigation to one lakh acres in each Assembly segment, the state government has decided to redesign the projects.

The task of redesigning was entrusted to WAPCOS, which was asked to submit its report at an early date.

However, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave ample suggestions to WAPCOS on how and where to redesign the projects. Once the WAPCOS submits its designs, the state government would implement the same.

Once, the redesigning of projects on Godavari river is completed the state government would focus on Krishna river projects.

Godavari waters are currently irrigating 10 lakh acres in Telangana and the chief minister’s target is to take it up to 50 lakh acres.

Accordingly, the state government proposed to increase the capacities of various reservoirs in Godavari basin. The state government has already decided to split the Pranahita-Chevella project into two so that it would cater to the irrigation needs of six districts including Adilabad.

WAPCOS will identify where the government could construct lifts on Godavari. After lifting the water, the government is also planning to use the existing canals and pipelines which were lying idle.

The Nizam Sagar project will be linked to SRSP and Kanthanapally to Devadula. Though Devadula was designed for lifting Godavari water for 190 days, it could not lift water even for 90 days in a year because of faulty design. If Kanthanapally was linked to Devadula farmers under these two projects would get water regularly. The carrying capacity of SRSP too would be increased.

Besides increasing the capacity of the existing small reservoirs, the state is also planning to construct several new lift irrigation schemes on Godavari. The designs will be prepared to use gravity-lift basis.

It is also planning to increase the capacity of Tadakapalli and Pamulaparthi reservoirs.

The Tadalapalli reservoir capacity will be increased to 30 tmc against the existing 1.5 tmc and the Pamulaparthi reservoir’s capacity will be increased to 21 tmc against its original design of 1 tmc.