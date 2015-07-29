HYDERABAD: Following chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s approval to fill 15,000 jobs, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Tuesday announced to fill 4,326 posts by direct recruitment through its first notification to be issued soon.

The TSPSC, which has already set the recruitment process in motion, is currently engaged in the process of receiving detailed indents from respective departments to work out the number of posts. The indents constitute number of vacancies, reservation policy, roster points among others in the particular department, a release from the TSPSC stated.

The CM on Saturday signed a file relating to commencement of long-awaited recruitment process in the state. As many as 15,000 posts in 15 departments were cleared for the recruitment.

Most importantly, considering the requisitions of the unemployed youth he had also given his nod relaxing the upper age limit for 10 years. That means, an aspirant can appear for the government recruitment exams until the age of 44, against 34 years.