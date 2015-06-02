HYDERABAD: As the clock struck 12 Monday midnight, the entire state erupted in joy. The new State of Telangana turned one. The formation of the state that had been a dream for many was realised last year after decades of struggle.

The capital city of Hyderabad and the district headquarters in the state were decked up for the occasion and colourfully illuminationed and many special programmes started from midnight itself to celebrate the historic occasion. And these celebrations will continue till June 7. Lights, fireworks, songs in praise of the State and cultural programmes that will bring out spirit of the State, will be organised during the week-long celebrations planned by the State government.

A festive mood could be felt across the state from Monday, as lights of different colours and shades blanketed important junctions, roads, government offices and buildings. Even lawns and trees were adorned with decorative lights.

From Qutb Shahi Tombs to Madhapur, Gunpark to Kachiguda station — about 45 venues in the State capital will play host to different kinds of programmes. To showcase the life and culture of Telangana, many programmes such as qawwalis, ghazals, poets’ meet, and other events will be organised by the Telangana State Tourism department for the next one week.

Many prominent artistes with their songs and dances will ensure that the spirit of the people stays high during the celebrations. Officially, the celebrations will begin from 9 a.m. Tuesday. The inaugural function, commemorating the first year of Telangana, will be held at the Parade Grounds.