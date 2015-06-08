All Set for 'Fish Prasadam' Distribution Today

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of asthma patients from across the country started gathering at the sprawling Exhibition Grounds for the ‘fish prasadam’ to be administered on June 8 and 9.

The Bathini family along with hundreds of volunteers will administer the ‘fish prasadam’ from the start of the Mrigasira Karthi day on Monday at 11.45 p.m. and will be administered 24 hours non-stop, ie, till Tuesday night. Patients from across the country, who take the ‘fish prasadam, believe that fish distributed by ‘Bathani brothers’ will cure them of asthama.

The Bathini family has been administering the fish prasadam every year for asthma patients for more than 170 years. ‘’We have been providing this free service for the last four generations and would continue the tradition in future too,’’ a Bathini family member said.

Nearly 3.5 quintals of fish medicine is being prepared this year. Last year, they prepared three quintals and about three lakh people from across the country took the fish prasadam, they claimed.

After administering fish prasadam on June 8 and 9, the remaining doses would be given to the patients as supplements. Six equal doses should be taken. The doses should be taken on the 15th day (June 23), 30th day (July 7), 45th day (July 21).

The Hyderabad district administration is making elaborate arrangements for a hassle-free distribution of the fish prasadam to asthma patients.

Hyderabad district collector K Nirmala along with officials on Sunday inspected the venue and reviewed the arrangements that are being made by different departments. Nearly 40 counters will be opened for administering and distribution of prasadam.

Arrangements in Place