HYDERABAD: Was special branch (SB) constable G Narayana Rao, who attempted suicide, harassed by his superiors after he earned praises from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for honesty and integrity? Or, as his superiors claim he had become arrogant?

The Hyderabad City Special Branch higher officials received information that there are some `professional disputes’ between the constable and a DSP rank officer.

A day after the constable attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills, alleging harassment by higher officials, a DSP rank officer was reportedly transferred. The officials have taken the issue seriously and ordered an internal probe.

Finding fault with both the constable and the DSP rank officer of the Special Branch, a senior police officer confirmed to Express that there were some professional disputes between Narayana Rao and the DSP rank officer for the last few weeks. It is alleged that Narayana Rao has started ignoring work assigned to him by his superiors.

“The DSP is also a sincere police officer. He might have assigned work to the constable and asked him to do it at the earliest. Anyway, we will look into the issue. Narayana Rao has already told us he was under depression due to heavy work,’’ police officials said.

Based on the internal probe, the officials are likely to take action depending on the gravity of the issue. They are likely to provide counselling to the DSP and the constable too.

Narayana Rao does passport verification in West Zone limits. After his suicide attempt, he was admitted to a hospital and discharged recently. On March 1, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had appreciated Narayana Rao for his sincerity and honesty in discharging his duties.