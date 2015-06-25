HYDERABAD: Around 72,000 acres would be irrigated under the Devadula lift Irrigation project this kharif season. Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, who held a review meeting on the progress of major and medium irrigation projects at the Secretariat here Wednesday, announced the government decision to supply water to 72,000 acres under the LI project.

Harish Rao also said land acquisition at smaller bits under the Devadula project would be completed very soon and water will be supplied to farmers this agriculture season itself. The government also decided to fill up minor irrigation tanks across the Devadula project and supply water to 1.5 lakh acres in the Rabi season.

As there are good rains in the Godavari basin in Telangana, water pumping from Devadula stage-2 to Dharmasagar has already started. The pumping of Godavari waters will begin soon from Salivagu to Dharmasagar from another pipeline.

It was also decided to supply water from Yellampalli project to the Manthani Lift Irrigation for irrigating 12,000 acres. It was also decided to supply water to 30,000 acres through the Gudem Lift.

Harish Rao directed officials to complete land acquisition of 300 acres soon, so that the government can provide irrigation water to 50,000 acres in Vemulawada through the Yellampalli Lift Irrigation project. The Minister advised the officials to send a proposal to acquire 300 acres under the Land Purchase Scheme immediately.

He further directed the officials to supply water for 4,000 acres under the Nelvoy project, 5,000 acres under Gollavagu and for 1,500 acres under the Komaram Bheem project in the kharif season. Once the projects are completed, water would be supplied for complete ayacut under them.

The minister also ordered the officials to scrap agreement with the present contractor who was fixing gates to Jagannathpur project and entrust the same to another contractor so that erecting of gates could be completed soon to provide water to 15,000 acre in Rabi season.

Harish Rao also informed that the trial run on Gudem Lift Irrigation project was successfully completed and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would inaugurate it.