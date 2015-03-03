NEW DELHI: A TRS member today raised in Lok Sabha a demand for a separate High Court for Telangana, prompting the government to promise that a decision on the matter will be taken expeditiously.

A P Jitendra Reddy said The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act has a provision for a separate High Court for Telangana.

He said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on three occasions and the Chief Justice of India has also been approached on the issue.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said he respects the sentiments of the member and Law Minister D V Sadananda Gowda is dealing with the issue.

He said the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the state governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have to agree for the new High Court.

The Law Minister will expedite the issue to the extent possible from the Centre's side, Naidu said.

As of now, the Andhra Pradesh High Court covers the jurisdiction of Telangana.

While rejecting Reddy's notice to suspend the Question Hour, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had allowed him to raise the issue briefly before the Question Hour.