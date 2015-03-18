KHAMMAM:CPM Politbureau member Brinda Karat said the party will support the displaced families under Polavaram project. She also said the party will fight against the Union government till the displaced get justice.

On Tuesday, she interacted with people in Bhadrachalam, Kunavaram and VR Puram mandals in East Godavari district which will be submerged once the Polavaram project begins. She spoke to tribal farmers and others in Nellipaka mandal headquarters, Kunavaram mandal headquarters and at Bojjiguppa village in VR Puram mandal.

During her visit, displaced families brought several issues to her notice. People asked her to ensure that the Polavaram project is stopped or at least the dam height is reduced. Due to the government’s action their children were facing problems as AP officials were considering their children as ‘non locals’, they complained.

Farmers urged the government to pay the compensation as per 2013 Land Acquisition Act.

Responding, Karat assured them that the party would fight on behalf of the people until they got justice.