BHADRACHALAM:The celestial wedding of Lord Rama and His Consort Sita was held amidst much pomp and gaiety at Mithila Stadium here on Saturday on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami.

The Kalyanam was performed at the auspicious Abhijit Lagnam in the presence of more than one lakh devotees who arrived here from various parts of the country. After taking a holy dip in River Godavari, devotees reached the Kalyanamandapam to witness the celestial wedding. Chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao presented Mutyala Talambralu and Pattuvastrams on behalf of the state government in conformity with the temple tradition.

Earlier, the utsava idols of Rama and Sita were brought in an aesthetically-decorated palanquin to the venue in an impressive ceremonial procession from Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy shrine.

Because of school examinations going on in the state, the attendance of devotees this year was less than last year. Temple officials opened ten counters to distribute Akshintalu to devotees. Locals experienced inconvenience due to closure of various roads and putting several restrictions.

Union minister for labour B.Dattatreya and Telanagana ministers including Nayani Narasimha Reddy, Jagadeeswar Reddy, A Indrakaran Reddy, Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao; and parliamentary secretary Jalagam Venkat Rao were present.

Fervour Marks Sri Rama Navami

Karimnagar: On the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, the marriage ritual of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita was celebrated on a grand note at Vemulawada temple.Nearly two lakh devotees thronged Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple to witness the ceremony, on Saturday. The temple town witnessed a humongous rush of pilgrims. Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh Babu offered silk clothes for the ‘Kalyana Mahotsavam’. Devotees who sat in rows watching the ‘Sita Rama Kalyanam’ with bated breath, rushed to the dais at the end of the ceremony to receive a handful of ‘Talambralu’. Artistes dressed as ‘Shivaparvathulu’ and members of the transgender community participated in the celebrations in large numbers. Amidst the chanting of slogans by devotees and sacred mantras by priests, Sri Rama Navami celebrations concluded at the temple.