New Skill Development Policy for TS Soon

HYDERABAD: In line with the changing times, the state government would bring a new comprehensive policy on skill development in the state, home minister Nayani Narsimha Reddy has said.

He participated in a national-level summit organised by Union Skill Devlopment ministry under the chairmanship of minister Rajeev Pratap Rudy in New Delhi Saturday. Along with Telangana and AP, labour ministers from 12 different states attended the event.

Making a fervent appeal to the Union government to increase the payment made to the skilled workers in different factories, Narsimha Reddy said even though there was availability of sophisticated technology several industries were not incorporating the same. Thus, he said the level of productivity even with the skilled workers was going down and thereby contributing to the decrease in the payment.

Highlighting that the government of Telangana was accordiong huge importance to skill development programmes in the state, the home minister said the state government would soon inaugurate the Mahbubnagar regional skill development centre. The Centre had already accorded permission for the same, he added.

“Despite possessing good skill set, the youngsters are unable to earn much to unreasonably low wages paid to them which is not in tune with the current living standards,” he said.

He reiterated that the Telangana government has brought the best industrial policy in the country that accords permissions for industres within two weeks.

