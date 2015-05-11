HYDERABAD: On the fourth day of his tour in the US, IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday tried to hardsell opportunities in the state and said the Telangana government will extend all cooperation to entrepreneurs.

A day after meeting the Telangana diaspora in Pittsburgh, KTR reached Dallas on Sunday where he was accorded a grand welcome by representatives of the Telangana American Telugu Association (TATA), Telangana Development Forum (TDF) and Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) and Telangana NRIs.

Interacting with them, the IT Minister said Telangana will offer facilities to investors which are not offered by any other state in India. He also participated in a separate meeting, IT Serve Alliance, with representatives of 150 IT companies.

He reiterated that the Telangana government had recently-introduced an industrial policy, one of the best in the country.

For the holistic development of the State, he said the TRS government has already started making concerted efforts to provide adequate power to industries. Educated youth would be made part of this growth story, he added.

“Our government’s policy is less intervention - more facilities,’’ he announced and added that was why the TS government came forward with one of the best and revolutionary industrial policies in the country.

IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan gave a power-point presentation over the sops and incentives being extended by the Telangana government for promoting SMEs.

In a specially convened summit for drumming up support for investments in Hyderabad, titled Vibrant Hyderabad, he said efforts are being made to make Hyderabad the hub for defence and aerospace technology along with IT services.

NRIs Donate $ 2 lakh

At a Meet and Greet programme, NRIs donated two lakh USD for the flagship programmes of the Telangana government, the Water Grid and Mission Kaktiya.