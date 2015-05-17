KHAMMAM:With a view to regulate the vehicular traffic with ease and to prevent traffic snarls during the Godavari pushakarams, the police department is gearing up to set up latest traffic signaling system in Kothagudem, Manugur and Bhadrachalam towns with an estimated cost of `2.6 crore.

Superintendent of Police Shahnawaz Qasim, speaking to media persons regarding Pushkaram arrangements here on Saturday, said that they were waiting for the approval of the government for setting up the advanced traffic signaling system.

“CC cameras, LED lights, traffic booths, umbrellas, traffic sign boards, digital cameras, traffic signals, breath analysers and public address system will be set at all pushkaram ghats,” he said.He also said police check posts will be set up on Warangal road, Yellandu crossroads, Burgampad road, Palvonvha road, Kothagudem and Yetapaka.

Police control rooms will be set up at all the eight pushkaram ghats and the main control room will be located at Revenue divisional office, he added.

He said to avoid inconvenience to the devotees, specific places for vehicle parking have been identified at all puskaram ghats.