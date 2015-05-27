HYDERABAD: An enemy’s enemy is a friend goes the saying. And more so in politics. This might prove right and also a blessing in disguise for the TDP in Telangana MLC elections.

An interesting debate took place in the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held on Tuesday to discuss about the strategy to be adopted in MLC elections and also on the attack on the party’s Wanaparthy MLA G Chinna Reddy by the TRS cadre on Monday.

Sources in the Congress said that the issue of extending support to the TDP, in the form of casting their second preference vote to the party, came up during the CLP meeting. ‘’The ruling TRS is trying to decimate the entire opposition in the state and had also managed to woo away four of our MLAs into its fold. If it continues, we will also be in a major problem,’’ an young MLA of the party reportedly said.

The Congress, which won 21 seats in the elections, is now confined to just 17 members as four of its members switched sides to TRS. With this, the Congress is now relying on an associate member, Donti Madhav Reddy, to win the lone MLC seat. Madhav Reddy who attended the CLP meet has agreed to support the party.

The TDP, however, is in a tight position when it comes to winning the seat. It had 15 members but with four of its MLAs switching sides, it’s strength was reduced to 11 but with the support of five BJP MLAs it can make up to 16, which is still two short for winning the seat.

The MLA, who raised the issue of casting second preference vote to TDP, said that the TRS should be reined in as the latter was trying to silence the voice of opposition in the Assembly and Council.Sources said that majority of the MLAs also favoured the proposal. But, some others raised doubts over the repercussions of such a move. ‘’The TDP had earned the reputation of being an Andhra party and supporting it might send wrong signals,’’ a leader opined. The MLAs also felt that it would be improper for them to support a party which is also being supported by BJP, which is the Congress party’s arch rival at the national level.

With divergent views being aired, AICC secretary RC Kuntiya suggested that such an important decision should be left to the party high command. ‘’Let the party high command take the decision,’’ he reportedly suggested.

The MLAs later put the onus on CLP leader K Jana Reddy and TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy to take up the issue with the party high command. ‘’It is now in the hands of the party high command,’’ a party leader said and expressed apprehension that the high command might not give the go ahead for the party to support the TDP.