HYDERABAD: Feudalism has reared its ugly head once again in Telangana state and there is a need for all political parties to launch a joint anti-feudal campaign to save the innocent masses from the clutches of the feudal forces, said Prof Kancha Ilaiah of Maulana Azad National Urdu University.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, he said Telangana state has fallen into the hands of feudal forces. “After bifurcation, Telangana state has returned to feudal rule. The present government is nothing but a feudal system. They just want to celebrate festivals like Bathukamma, Bonalu or hold rituals like Chandi Yagam.

No government celebrates festivals, only feudal lords do. Our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and social reformer Dr B R Ambedkar had clearly said that the state should not celebrate any festivals. But the present government is busy with celebrations, at a time when all the 10 districts are reeling under drought. The CM has not visited the house of even a single farmer, though so many of them have committed suicide,” charged Kancha Ilaiah.

Accusing the TRS government of ignoring the unemployed youth and spending money lavishly on festivals, he said supporting the poor and needy is the need of the hour.

“Things are going to get even worse. To survive we should get out of the feudal trap. The government should spend money to support the unemployed youth, the labourers, farmers and students,” Ilaiah added.

Giving a brief insight into his new book ‘’Feudalism ‘Mallochindi’ (Feudalism has come back), he said it was an attempt to remind the underprivileged that tough times are ahead.

“It is an attempt to warn the Dalits, backward classes, Tribals and the marginalised sections among the upper castes that hard times are ahead. All the political parties including Congress, TDP, Left and the radical left should come together and launch an anti-feudal agitation. This struggle requires bigger mobilization than what the Telangana movement had witnessed,” he observed.

“There is a need to debate this issue. The division of the state has not at all helped the Telangana people, it has enormously helped the Andhra people. Because of the presence of a costal belt, the agriculture production in Andhra is not much affected, whereas we are fighting a severe drought. No state or country, without a coastal belt can have all round development,” opined Ilaiah.

The book will, be released on November 3, 2015 at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram. The leaders from all political parties will be present at the event and there will be a debate on feudalism, said Ilaiah.