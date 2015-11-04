HYDERABAD: In a temperory relief to the Telangana government and the state power utilities, a division bench of the High Court on Tuesday refused to stay a notification issued for recruitment of assistant executive engineers and the written tests scheduled to be held from November 8.

The bench, however, made it clear that the said recruitment would be subject to the final outcome of the writ petition.

The bench, comprising acting chief justice Dilip B Bhosale and justice SV Bhatt, was passing these interim orders on a plea by Challa Narasimha Reddy and others challenging the amendments made by the Telangana state power utilities i.e. TS Genco, TS Transco, TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL.

While seeking stay of the notification, petitioners’ counsel K Lakshmi Narasimha submitted that the respondent companies had amended their Recruitment Rules and as per this new rule any person who is either born in North Zone or South Zone or has studied for more than six years in one of these zones is called a local candidate for that zone and the ratio between the local and non-local is made 70:30.

As per the amended rules the local candidates, as defined above, are entitled to 70 per cent of the posts and the rest of the posts are sought to be filled by the persons belonging to other zone. All these posts are now sought to be reserved in favour of Telangana-born persons only which was not permissible under the Constitution, the counsel argued.

While refusing to stay the employment notification, the bench permitted the respondent companies to go ahead with the examination that was notified. It, however, directed them to incorporate in the appointment orders that would be given to the selected candidates that these selections and appointments would be subject to the result of the writ petition.

In case the petitioners succeed in the case, then all these selections and appointments, if any, made stand automatically cancelled, the bench noted.

While posting the matter to December 7, the bench issued notices to all the respondents for filing counter-affidavits in the case.