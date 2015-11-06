HYDERABAD:The state government will construct 36 new ghats apart from renovating the 16 old bathing ghats for the ensuing Krishna Pushkarams. Endowments minister A Indrakaran Reddy held a review meeting with the officials concerned at the Secretariat here on Thursday on the arrangements for Krishna Pushkarams to be conducted in August next.

Indrakaran Reddy said there were 16 bathing ghats in Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar districts. With suggestions from local peoples’ representatives, 36 more ghats would be added taking the total bathing ghats to 52.

The minister said officials submitted preliminary proposals for laying of roads to ghats, renovation of local temples. These proposals would be discussed with chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and a decision will be taken this week.

The tender process for all the proposed works would be completed in December, he said. Krishna Pushkarams too would be conducted on a grandscale like Godavari Pushkarams, he said.