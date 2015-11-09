HYDERABAD:The National Academy of Construction (NAC) is opening doors of opportunity for thousands of unskilled and unemployed youth by training them in construction related courses.

For instance Mohan Bhukya, an 18-year-old youth from Warangal, who is undergoing training in plumbing at NAC for the past two months, is looking for an initial salary of not less then Rs 10,000 after the completion of three-month training at NAC’s Hyderabad campus.

“Local officials called us in Warangal and told us to join the training at NAC. They gave us options like masonry, electrical house wiring, bar bending, carpentry, among others. As there is good demand for plumbing and I like it, I joined this course,” Mohan said.

There are about 22,191 youths like Mohan who have undergone free training at NAC in 2014-15 and 19,000 have been placed. This year more than 15,000 have undergone training, with 80 percent of them being placed in various construction companies.

NAC conducts camps all over the state to reach out to youth and rope them in for the training. It offers training for youth belonging to all groups like school dropouts, college dropouts, unskilled labourers, semi skilled labourers, graduates and civil engineers.

“Courses like masonry, electrical wiring, plumbing, flooring, among others are meant for unskilled youth or for minimally educated. Courses like general works supervisor, land surveyor, architectural assistants are for Intermediate pass outs. There are also courses for graduates like store keeper. We maintain a database of more than 500 construction companies. After training, we place students with these firms. Not just builders from Hyderabad but those from other states approach us for skilled labourers” said I Shanti Sree, director of training and placements, NAC.

But in spite of such concerted and committed effort, labour shortage plagues construction sector and it is becoming increasingly difficult for drawing youth towards occupations like masonry, bar-bending and carpentry, due to their hard work and nature, observe trainers at NAC.

“There is huge demand for skilled work force on one side in the construction sector and lakhs of youths are jobless on the other side. Without skilled workers like masons, land surveyors, electricians, site supervisors construction sector cannot run or quality of buildings will suffer. To attract youth to these professions, the government should provide incentives and create awareness about the vast opportunities available in this sector,” Shanti Sree said.

Job Opportunities

■ NAC offers free training with accommodation for unemployed youth in construction related courses.

■ About 30,000 youth trained every year with 80 percent of them getting placed in construction firms

■ Training available for youth ranging from school dropouts to graduates.

■ There are 27 NAC training centres across the state

■ Interested youth can call on following phone nos: 040-23111916 / 23111917/ 23112535 or visit website www.nac.edu.in