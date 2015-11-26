WARANGAL: In a tragic incident, two siblings drowned in a tank at Pallari Gudem villge of Sangem mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as J Nagamani (11) and her brother Siddu (8) of Venkatagiri village in Kesamudram mandal.

According to Mamunur ACP S Mahendar, recently the siblings came to their grandfather’s home at Pallari Gudem village.They went to the tank (Voora Cheruvu) and while trying to collect some flowers from the tank Siddu drowned in the tank. Noticing her brother drowning, Nagamani tried to rescue him, but instead she also drowned as both of them did not know swimming.

The ACP explained that police reached the spot and retrieved the bodies with the help of locals. Police have registered a case and are investigating into the matter.