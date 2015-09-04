HYDERABAD: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed officials to set up separate hydrology wings for north and south Telangana. He has also asked for completion of the construction of all major, medium and minor irrigation projects in Adilabad district by 2018.

At a review meeting on the progress of irrigation projects in Adilabad district held here on Thursday, Rao said check-dams too should be built along with the proposed barrages on rivers, canals and streams in the district. He wanted the officials to prepare plans for completion of the irrigation projects in Adilabad district by 2018.

He also accorded permission for filling up vacancies in the irrigation department in view of the massive plans for the sector.

If all the projects are completed in district, around 12 lakh acres of ayacut will come under irrigation.

Rao said that due to the construction of check-dams on the Godavari by Maharashtra, the river water inflow to Telangana has reduced substantially. This problem could become severe in future, Rao warned and wanted the officials to tap the Pranahitha and Indravati rivers. He wanted irrigation facility to two lakh acres by building a barrage at Tummadihatti by the end of 2017.

Rao also called for expeditious construction of the Nirmal-Mudhole project and the Penganga barrage as well as completion of all the 12 medium irrigation projects in the district.