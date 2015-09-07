HYDERABAD: A day after the Congress had enforced Mahbubnagar district bandh and staged a protest in Hyderabad too to protest against the attack on their MLA Chittem Rammohan Reddy by ruling party MLA Guvvala Balaraju in Mahbubnagar zilla parishad meeting, industries minister Jupally Krishna Rao alleged here on Sunday that the Congress and TDP leaders were making a mountain out of a molehill.

Addressing a press conference here, Rao along with TRS Mahbubnagar legislators, questioned the rationale behind the opposition leaders turning an ‘one-off’ and ‘individual’ issue as a ‘public issue.’

“The opposition leaders do not have anything to defame the TRS government. That is why they are raking up an issue between two individuals, and want to portray it as a huge crisis in the state. This is condemnable.”

Criticising opposition leaders’ decision to complain to the governor and the President against TRS leadership, Rao said the bandh had exposed their double-standards. “Both TDP and Congress have never called for bandh on public issues or during the Telangana movement. Why now?” he asked.

Admitting that TRS MLA G Balraj did attack Congress MLA Rammohan Reddy, the minister said that it was done only in retaliation as Reddy had hit Balraj with a microphone and abused him in filthy language.

“Balraj sustained bleeding facial injuries. I can’t utter even one word that Rammohan Reddy had used against our Dalit MLA. It was in that melee that Balraj accidentally hit Rammohan Reddy,” the minister explained.

CM’s Flight

About criticism against chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao chartering a flight to attend a meeting of World Economic Forum in China, Krishna Rao said the tour was aimed at attracting international investments to Telangana.

On TDP leader Errabelli Dayakar Rao’s criticism, he said: “We have not deceived anyone so far. TDP leaders should understand that their leader and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had spent a whopping Rs 22 crore on his lavish foreign tours.”