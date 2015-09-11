HYDERABAD: The CR Kamalanathan Committee examined the objections received from the employees on the tentative allocations made by the committee.

The committee held a meeting in the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, which was attended by a representative from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), chief secretaries of AP and Telangana States IYR Krishna Rao and Rajiv Sharma respectively and State Reorganisation Secretaries of both the states.

“It is a routine meeting. No major decisions were taken in today’s meting,” sources in the committee said.

Later Kamalanathan held a series of meetings with Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, General Administration, Director of Boilers, Director of Jawahar Bal Bhavan, Resident Commissioner, AP Bhavan, District Gazeteers and Engineer-in-Chief Irrigation and Command Area Development. In the meeting with these organisations, Kamalanathan mainly focussed on the objections received from the state-cadre employees on tentative allocations. The committee will meet again in the last week of September.