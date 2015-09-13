HYDERABAD: Political parties in the State have unanimously opposed the Union government’s move to scrap the no-detention policy of the Right to Education (RTE)Act. The Centre has recently expressed its willingness to reconsider or revise the no-detention policy at elementary school level pointing out a ‘decline’ in education standards.

Deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari, who also holds education portfolio, convened an all-party meeting here Saturday to elicit the views of various parties before finalising the State government’s view on the same. Representatives from Congress, BJP, TDP, YSRC, CPI and CPM attended the meeting. Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Srihari informed that the views of all political parties would be compiled and sent to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for approval before forwarding the same to the Centre.

“Since all parties have unanimously expressed their willingness to support continuation of no-detention policy, the State government would propose the same to the Centre and oppose the introduction of detention policy,” he added.

Lashing out at the Narendra Modi government, senior Congress leader Geetha Reddy alleged that the issue was brought to the fore in its attempt to communalise education. “What is wrong with such a landmark RTE Act? Instead of increasing education standards, it would increase the drop out rates, especially, among girls in rural areas,” she observed. While favouring retention of no-detention policy, BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao, however, felt that there was need to have, at least, one board exam before Class IX.

“The no-detention policy should be retained but there should be some checks at some level. May be having a board exam at Class VII and VIII will have a dual advantage of improving the standard,” he said. The TDP, CPI, CPM too defended the policy.