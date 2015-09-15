HYDERABAD: Telangana Telugu Desam leaders have left for Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh to meet their party chief and AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

With Naidu spending most of his time in Vijayawada and other places in AP, the TTDP leaders have to wait for long to meet their leader whenever he visits Hyderabad. With Naidu likely to go on a Singapore tour around September 20, the TTDP leaders were hard-pressed for time and wanted to meet their leader immediately to chalk out a strategy to be adopted in the ensuing Telangana Assembly session.

TTDP floor leader in the Assembly Errabelli Dayakar Rao and other senior leaders were among those who left for Vijayawada. The TTDLP, which met here on Saturday last, finalised a couple of agitations, including a series of protests, against unabated farmers’ suicides and the failure of the government to come to their rescue.