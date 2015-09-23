HYDERABAD:The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), on Tuesday, issued three job notification to fill around 283 vacant posts in three departments. With this notification, the TSPSC would fill 45 vacant assistant motor vehicle inspector posts in transport department, 115 assistant (finance and accounts) posts in Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) and 123 posts in town planning and building overseas in municipal town planning subordinate service.

Online applications for these notifications can be submitted from Sept 23 and last date to apply is Oct 19. The TSPSC is yet to finalise the exam date for all three notifications. However, the notification mentions of tentative dates between October 8 to 22. For further details, one can visit the official website of TSPSC, www.tspsc.gov.in.