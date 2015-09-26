KCR Finalises Models of 2-bedroom Flats for Weaker Sections in State

Home States Telangana

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao finalised the models for two-bedroom flats to be constructed for weaker-sections in Erravalli village.

HYDERABAD:  Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao finalised the models for two-bedroom flats to be constructed for weaker-sections in Erravalli village in Medak district, Ambedkar Nagar in Warangal city and also at SR Nagar in Hyderabad city. The CM also asked the officials to chalk out the housing policy of the state for construction of houses.

At a review with the officials at his camp office here on Friday, Rao finalised the models. In Ambedkar Nagar in Warangal, the model for two-bedroom flats will be ground plus three and a total of 592 flats would be constructed.

The models for Erravalli village, which was adopted by Rao himself, were also finalised. The plans were also approved by Rao for 792 flats to be constructed in SR Nagar in Hyderabad.

KCR Finalises.jpgRao said that in each Assembly segment 400 flats would be constructed for the weaker section this year. The number should be increased every year, he directed the officials.

‘’The constructions should be such that another floor can be added in future, if needed,’’ he said and asked officials of Warangal to make a visit to the IDH complex where houses are being constructed for poor before they embark on construction of houses in the district.

Each flat will be constructed with an estimated cost of `5.04 lakh. Sufficient space would be provided around the flats to be constructed in rural areas for rearing cattle and for keeping agricultural implements.

Rao directed the officials to make allround development in Erravalli village in Gajwel Assembly segment. This will ensure that all other villages would prepare developmental plans by copying the Erravalli model, he said.

Rao also finalised the plans prepared by consultancies on residential houses, government offices and other public utility services to be provided in Erravalli.

Specifications of Erravalli Two-bedroom Flats

Site area          200 sq yards

Unit area          493.81 sft

Verandah            75.72 sft

Total area          569.53 sft

Toilets area         50.55 sft

The CM said that those removed their houses as per the layout plans in the village should also be provided with double bedroom flats. A community hall with a seating capacity of 1,200, library, bank, bus bay, parks, primary health centre, vegetable and meat markets, godowns, yoga and gym centres, temple, mosque, church, Aganwadi centre and guest house should be constructed in Erravalli village, Rao said.

“Erravalli should be made an 100 per cent seed producing village,” Rao declared.

A bio-gas plant would be set up in the village so that cooking would be free of cost for villagers. ‘’Erravalli should become a training institute for village development,’’ Rao said.

