CWC alerts Telangana government of possible floods in Krishna, Godavari basins

HYDERABAD: With heavy rains lashing the catchment areas of Krishna and Godavari basins in upstream Karnataka and Maharashtra states, the Central Water Commission has alerted the state government of possible floods to the two rivers.

The CWC’s Flood Forecast Monitoring Directorate’s alert also brings some good news as the state was reeling under severe drought since the past two years. The reservoirs over the two rivers, particularly in river Krishna, are likely to get good inflows in the next couple of days.

The directorate issued a forecast for heavy to very heavy rains with isolated to extremely heavy rainfall and heavy to very heavy rainfall for another two days in the catchment areas of river Godavari and Krishna in Maharasthra.

The good news for the Telugu states is that all the major dams on river Krishna in upper riparian states are full and Srisailam is expected to receive good inflows in four to seven days time.

Krishna and Godavari rivers are expected to receive good waters in the next two to three days due to heavy rains in the upper riparian states.

According to the advisory, the water level in river Godavari in Nasik, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad districts in Maharashtra is likely to rise and Godavari is likely to flow in low to moderate flood situation at Kopergaon in Ahmednagar district. Good inflows are also expected in Jaikwadi dam in Aurangabad district during the next two to three days.

The water level of Krishna and its upstream tributaries like Panchaganga, Dudhganga are also rising rapidly. Rainfall of around 389.2 mm has been recorded at Mahabaleshwar in Satara district, at the source of river Krishna.

In view of such exceptionally heavy rainfall, the water level in Krishna river is likely to rise rapidly all along its course in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh up to Srisailam dam.

“As almost all upstream dams are full, most of the dams are likely to release water,” the CWC said. Strict vigil may have to be maintained at all reservoirs which are already in full such as Almatti dam and Narayanpur dam in Vijayapura district in Karnataka, Priyadarshini Jurala project in Mahbubnagar district in Telangana.

The CWC also said that Srisailam dam will start getting good inflows during the next four to seven days. All project authorities should maintain strict vigil and take necessary action to release excess flow of water during the current vigorous spell of monsoon, the CWC suggested.

Meanwhile, state government officials said the huge inflows into the reservoirs will not have to witness a flood-like situation in the state as the levels at both Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects are low.