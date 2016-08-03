Home States Telangana

CWC alerts Telangana government of possible floods in Krishna, Godavari basins

Major dams on river Krishna are full and Srisailam is expected to receive good inflows

Published: 03rd August 2016 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2016 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

CWC

HYDERABAD: With heavy rains lashing the catchment areas of Krishna and Godavari basins in upstream Karnataka and Maharashtra states, the Central Water Commission has alerted the state government of possible floods to the two rivers.

The CWC’s Flood Forecast Monitoring Directorate’s alert also brings some good news as the state was reeling under severe drought since the past two years. The reservoirs over the two rivers, particularly in river Krishna, are likely to get good inflows in the next couple of days.

The directorate issued a forecast for heavy to very heavy rains with isolated to extremely heavy rainfall and heavy to very heavy rainfall for another two days in the catchment areas of river Godavari and Krishna in Maharasthra.

The good news for the Telugu states is that all the major dams on river Krishna in upper riparian states are full and Srisailam is expected to receive good inflows in four to seven days time.

Krishna and Godavari rivers are expected to receive good waters in the next two to three days due to heavy rains in the upper riparian states.

According to the advisory, the water level in river Godavari in Nasik, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad districts in Maharashtra is likely to rise and Godavari is likely to flow in low to moderate flood situation at Kopergaon in Ahmednagar district. Good inflows are also expected in Jaikwadi dam in Aurangabad district during the next two to three days.

The water level of Krishna and its upstream tributaries like Panchaganga, Dudhganga are also rising rapidly. Rainfall of around 389.2 mm has been recorded at Mahabaleshwar in Satara district, at the source of river Krishna.

In view of such exceptionally heavy rainfall, the water level in Krishna river is likely to rise rapidly all along its course in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh up to Srisailam dam.

“As almost all upstream dams are full, most of the dams are likely to release water,” the CWC said. Strict vigil may have to be maintained at all reservoirs which are already in full such as Almatti dam and Narayanpur dam in Vijayapura district in Karnataka, Priyadarshini Jurala project in Mahbubnagar district in Telangana.

The CWC also said that Srisailam dam will start getting good inflows during the next four to seven days. All project authorities should maintain strict vigil and take necessary action to release excess flow of water during the current vigorous spell of monsoon, the CWC suggested.

Meanwhile, state government officials said the huge inflows into the reservoirs will not have to witness a flood-like situation in the state as the levels at both Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects are low.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representation.
Gunmen attack midwife training facility in eastern Afghanistan
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to marry in Italy
Gallery
Artist T Rajendar, who was expelled from the DMK, came to meet M Karunanithi at his residence on Friday. (EPS | D Sampath Kumar)
Politicians, film artists visit former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi 
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had announced a team of 23 men and 28 women athletes for the Asian Games in Jakarta while stressing that many in the squad will have to undergo confirmatory trials before their presence is secure. Among the lot, kee
Asian Games 2018: 10 Indian women athletes to watch out for