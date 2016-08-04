It’s victory to land losers, says retired judge

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: Welcoming the High Court verdict on GO 123, Justice B Chandra Kumar, a retired high court judge, termed the quashing of the GO as ‘’victory to the people particularly the farmers and land losers.’’

‘’At least now, the state government should implement the Act of 2013 in the interest of the farmers and agricultural labour instead of thinking to file an appeal against the court judgment,’’ Justice Chandra Kumar said.

Talking to Express, the former judge while referring to land acquisition process under Mallanna Sagar project in Medak district, said that the technical experts opined that the proposed reservoir with over 50 TMC capacity in the area is not viable and safe. Under the Act 2013, there is an option for the affected persons to raise objections and that may be considered by the authorities while paying compensation and providing rehabilitation. But under GO 123, there is no such facility that benefits the affected persons, he pointed out.