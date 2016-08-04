Opposition hails order, asks Telangana government to scrap GO 123

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: The opposition leaders, who had been waiting for an occasion to go against the TRS government hammer and tongs, spoke with ‘one voice’ in finding fault with the state government for issuing GO 123 and GO 124 for acquiring lands for irrigation and other projects in the state.

Moments after High Court’s striking down of the GO 123 and 124, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy welcomed the order and asked the state government to pay the compensation to the displaced farmers as per the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. “The court’s verdict is the victory of the farmers and farm labourers. At least, henceforth chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should stop behaving like a dictator. He should uphold the democratic values,” Uttam Kumar Reddy commented.

Former minister DK Aruna, who belongs to the same Congress Party, said, “This government is anti-farmer. It will not be in power for a longer period.”