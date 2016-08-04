Home States Telangana

Opposition hails order, asks Telangana government to scrap GO 123

Published: 04th August 2016 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2016 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

HYDERABAD: The opposition leaders, who had been waiting for an occasion to go against the TRS government hammer and tongs, spoke with ‘one voice’ in finding fault with the state government for issuing GO 123 and GO 124 for acquiring lands for irrigation and other projects in the state.

Oppn.jpgMoments after High Court’s striking down  of the GO 123 and 124, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy welcomed the order and asked the state government to pay the compensation to the displaced farmers as per the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. “The court’s verdict is the victory of the farmers and farm labourers. At least, henceforth chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should stop behaving like a dictator. He should uphold the democratic values,” Uttam Kumar Reddy  commented.

Former minister DK Aruna, who belongs to the same Congress Party, said, “This government is anti-farmer. It will not be in power for a longer period.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp