Home States Telangana

Water pipeline leak blamed for cholera outbreak

Six persons test positive in Medak district; health officials say RWS department failed to act on warning

Published: 04th August 2016 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2016 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

HYDERABAD: With more than six persons being tested positive, cholera is suspected to have broken out at Bandla Pothugal village in Kowdipally mandal in Medak district.

According to reports, around 200 people have complained of diarrhoea since January. An 80-year-old woman who was suffering from diarrhoea died in July. While people with acute diarrhoea have been admitted to medical camps, others reporting severe diarrhoea have been shifted to hospitals.

The reason for the outbreak is suspected to be leakage in water pipelines which pass parallel to sewer lines and beside garbage dumps. Medical and health department officials claim that while they informed the Medak district's rural water supply department officials about water contamination, the issue has not been fixed yet.

The officials said, “The situation can become alarming if the supply of water from the pipeline is resumed to the village as  the sewer lines carry faeces.”

Meanwhile, samples of water have been collected from several homes in the  village and sent to the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) in Hyderabad for testing the quality. According to a report,  E.coli and vibrio cholerae, which cause cholera, have been detected in the water and stool samples. 

“We took the issue of water pipeline to the notice of rural water supply (RWS)department officials but no action has been taken yet,” said G Subba Lakshmi, joint director of epidemics cell in the health department.

“The reason for cholera outbreak is a hole in pipeline through which sewage water seeps in,” she alleged.

While RWS officials said their reports stated that water was not contaminated, IPM reports stated to the contrary, she said. No fresh cholera case was reported as of Wednesday. Water cans and tanks were supplied to the villagers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp