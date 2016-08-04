Water pipeline leak blamed for cholera outbreak

K Shiva Shanker By

HYDERABAD: With more than six persons being tested positive, cholera is suspected to have broken out at Bandla Pothugal village in Kowdipally mandal in Medak district.

According to reports, around 200 people have complained of diarrhoea since January. An 80-year-old woman who was suffering from diarrhoea died in July. While people with acute diarrhoea have been admitted to medical camps, others reporting severe diarrhoea have been shifted to hospitals.

The reason for the outbreak is suspected to be leakage in water pipelines which pass parallel to sewer lines and beside garbage dumps. Medical and health department officials claim that while they informed the Medak district's rural water supply department officials about water contamination, the issue has not been fixed yet.

The officials said, “The situation can become alarming if the supply of water from the pipeline is resumed to the village as the sewer lines carry faeces.”

Meanwhile, samples of water have been collected from several homes in the village and sent to the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) in Hyderabad for testing the quality. According to a report, E.coli and vibrio cholerae, which cause cholera, have been detected in the water and stool samples.

“We took the issue of water pipeline to the notice of rural water supply (RWS)department officials but no action has been taken yet,” said G Subba Lakshmi, joint director of epidemics cell in the health department.

“The reason for cholera outbreak is a hole in pipeline through which sewage water seeps in,” she alleged.

While RWS officials said their reports stated that water was not contaminated, IPM reports stated to the contrary, she said. No fresh cholera case was reported as of Wednesday. Water cans and tanks were supplied to the villagers.