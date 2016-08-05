Telangana, Andhra lawyers to boycott court proceedings today

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: In a first-of-its-kind in the recent past, advocates belonging to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will bunk their work in the High Court here on Friday.

The lawyers of the sibling states, who used to oppose the protest programme announced by each other earlier, took this move to achieve their “separate demands”.

The AP High Court Advocates’ Association and the Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association decided to refrain from work in the High Court on Friday for two different reasons. AP-origin advocates will boycott the proceedings to express their solidarity with the courts boycott call given by various bar associations in AP, seeking special category status for AP.

APHCAA president C Nageswara Rao said the majority advocates of AP were of the view that the NDA government at the Centre had been denying the right of the people of AP for its political considerations which is unethical. “Despite repeated requests by various sections of people, the Centre has denied special status to AP,” he said. On the other hand, Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association decided to stay away from work in protest against the High Court issuing contempt notices to 13 advocates for their behaviour during the recent agitation for bifurcation of the High Court.

THCAA president Gandra Mohan Rao said all bar associations in the state and the Telangana Advocates’ Joint Action Committee decided to boycott the lower courts across the state in protest against issuance of notices to 13 advocates of Warangal and Rangareddy districts by the Bar Council of India and the High Court.