SMCs to launch campaign against IS

HYDERABAD: In the backdrop of recent arrests of suspected Islamic State sympathisers from the Old City, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State Minorities Commissions are set to launch an awareness campaign against the terrorist organisation here on Saturday.

A seminar will be held at Ravindra Bharathi on the topic “ISIS - Interpreting reality.”It will be attended by Imams of more than 300 mosques of the two states to discuss ways to wean youth away from the radical ideology of the terror organisation and warn them against the dangers of contacting IS recruiters over social media.

At the next Friday prayers, the Imams would preach against the way of Jihad the Islamic state is preaching, sources said.

Telangana deputy chief minister Md Mahmood Ali and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart K E Krishnamurty along with Telangana home minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy would speak at the event. Principals of colleges with substantial Muslim student population and parents would also be attending. Sources revealed that the state Minority Commissions of West Bengal, Maharashtra and Karnataka have approached the Telangana Minority Commission to help them start similar campaigns in their respective states.