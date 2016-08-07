PM's visit to foster new alliances?

JR Prasad By

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden visit to Telangana, slated for Sunday, has triggered speculations on the possibility of ‘realignment’ of political forces in the state in the coming days.

Ahead of Modi's first visit to the new state in the capacity of Prime Minister, political circles are curious about the ‘signals’ that would be sent out during his presence on Sunday.

Given the ‘visible’ nervousness in Congress camp and ‘invisible’ unhappiness in the TDP side over PM's proposed presence at the inauguration of Mission Bhagiratha programme, the talk in the political circles is that the Sunday's visit might gradually lead to blossoming of new friendship between TRS and BJP.

Going by the way TS government has been making arrangements for PM's meeting to be addressed at Gajwel on Sunday, the buzz is that “here’s more than meets the eye” behind the programme. “It is no secret that TRS has been trying to become close to the PM Modi one way or the other. The pink party has been making overtures to the BJP, probably eying Union Cabinet berth. Hence, naturally, by mobilising large number of people to the PM’s meeting, TRS might try to win brownie points,” a TDP leader commented.

Meanwhile TDP, which has become a rump in the state following many of its leaders defection to ruling TRS, is now suspiciously looking at the visit. If TDP has its own doubts on ‘political reasons’ behind the visit, Congress is concerned about the same.

Congress which completely failed to cash in on its AP bifurcation decision and was almost relegated to a small political entity in the new state, is now worrying that if BJP and TRS join hands, then its dreams to gain power might fade away.

“TRS is still enjoying enormous clout across the state. BJP has potential to expand its base in TS with Hindutva plank, given the substantial presence of minorities here. If they join hands, it would be difficult for us to regain the lost ground,” a Congress veteran commented.

TRS leaders are of the view that if at all BJP is ready to lean towards the pink party and vice versa, there would not be any objection from either side.

Their argument is that TRS has never openly attacked either the PM or BJP top brass. Similarly, the BJP too has never taken hard stance towards the pink party.