Home States Telangana

Friendship blossoms between PM, KCR but brings no gifts for Telangana

Modi thanks TRS for supporting the recent ‘crucial financial reform’ undertaken by the Central government.

Published: 08th August 2016 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2016 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Friendship

GAJWEL:It seemed to be the beginning of a new friendship on the occasion of International Friendship Day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met here on Sunday.

K Chandrasekhar Rao and Narendra Modi took turns in praising each other at a public meeting held after launching six government schemes at the tiny Komatibanda village in Gajwel Assembly segment represented by K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday.

However, while the PM extended his friendship to Rao, he did not give any presents to the CM. Rao sought the PM to accord national project status on one irrigation project. But, Modi did not make any announcement on this. “Telangana state will not ask you for `50 crore or `100 crore. What all we want is your blessings and cooperation,” Rao told Modi. In response, Modi said, “Delhi is not far way from Telangana. Delhi is like Hyderabad to Telangana.”

Though the PM did not gift anything to the Chief Minister, Rao presented a six kg silver peacock to Modi.

The PM thanked TRS for supporting the recent ‘crucial financial reform’ undertaken by the Central government. Though, Modi did not mention the name of GST, it was understood that he thanked the TRS for supporting the Constitutional amendment to make the GST Bill as an Act. Meanwhile, Rao returned the favour by thanking PM for increasing the Central devolution of taxes from the present 32 per cent to 42 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representation.
Gunmen attack midwife training facility in eastern Afghanistan
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to marry in Italy
Gallery
Artist T Rajendar, who was expelled from the DMK, came to meet M Karunanithi at his residence on Friday. (EPS | D Sampath Kumar)
Politicians, film artists visit former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi 
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had announced a team of 23 men and 28 women athletes for the Asian Games in Jakarta while stressing that many in the squad will have to undergo confirmatory trials before their presence is secure. Among the lot, kee
Asian Games 2018: 10 Indian women athletes to watch out for