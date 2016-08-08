Friendship blossoms between PM, KCR but brings no gifts for Telangana

GAJWEL:It seemed to be the beginning of a new friendship on the occasion of International Friendship Day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met here on Sunday.

K Chandrasekhar Rao and Narendra Modi took turns in praising each other at a public meeting held after launching six government schemes at the tiny Komatibanda village in Gajwel Assembly segment represented by K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday.

However, while the PM extended his friendship to Rao, he did not give any presents to the CM. Rao sought the PM to accord national project status on one irrigation project. But, Modi did not make any announcement on this. “Telangana state will not ask you for `50 crore or `100 crore. What all we want is your blessings and cooperation,” Rao told Modi. In response, Modi said, “Delhi is not far way from Telangana. Delhi is like Hyderabad to Telangana.”

Though the PM did not gift anything to the Chief Minister, Rao presented a six kg silver peacock to Modi.

The PM thanked TRS for supporting the recent ‘crucial financial reform’ undertaken by the Central government. Though, Modi did not mention the name of GST, it was understood that he thanked the TRS for supporting the Constitutional amendment to make the GST Bill as an Act. Meanwhile, Rao returned the favour by thanking PM for increasing the Central devolution of taxes from the present 32 per cent to 42 per cent.