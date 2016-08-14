HYDERABAD: The proposal to create 74 new mandals in the state has been put in cold storage, for now.

The state government, which has begun the process of creating new districts, is learnt to have decided to confine its present exercise only for formation of new districts. The reason is that the government believes that reorganising of mandals at this juncture would lead to confusion as already creation of new districts has become a bone of contention among politicians in all districts.

“As already the issue is creating differences among local leaders over the contours of each new district, the government doesn’t want to take up the exercise of creation of new mandals as it would further stirs up a hornet’s nest,” sources said.

The Cabinet panel headed by deputy chief ministers, K Srihari and Mahmood Ali, continued its task of eliciting the views of stakeholders on creation of new districts for the second day on Saturday.

On Saturday, the panel interacted with the people’s representatives belonging to Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Karimnagar and Khammam districts and gathered their viewpoints on carving new districts out of these four existing districts.

It is learnt that there was a disagreement among politicos on how many districts be created by splitting the existing Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts. Some leaders wanted the government to carve five districts out of these two districts, some others wanted four districts and a few others wanted only three.

BJP leader G Kishan Reddy, who represented his party in the meeting, later told mediapersons that he had asked the ministerial panel not to endanger the existence of Hyderabad district by breaking it into parts. “Our party wants 150 municipal divisions of Hyderabad city to remain as one unit. Hence, we want Hyderabad district to have all these divisions in it,” he said.

“The Cabinet panel is doing this exercise in an unscientific way. They are seeking our views, without disclosing their proposals,” he said.

The government’s move to form new districts is rekindling hope among politicos as it will gradually create more zilla parishad chairpersons’ posts.

Meanwhile, the panel will interact with the politicos belonging to Warangal, Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda districts on Sunday.