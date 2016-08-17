HC allows Telengana government to acquire land under GO 123 for NIMZ

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: In a relief to Telangana government, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday permitted the state government to procure land under GO 123 for the proposed National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) project in Medak district. The state is entitled to go ahead with acquiring and registrations of the lands from willing farmers under GO 123 for the proposed project, it noted.

The bench, however, put a rider that the state cannot dispossess the land owners or the affected persons until it rehabilitates all the displaced persons, including the landless labourers, artisans and others concerned, and further orders of the court. The rehabilitation should be on a par with the second schedule of the Central Act, 2013, it added.

The state government has proposed to acquire 12,600 acres for NIMS in Medak district, and accordingly it has been purchasing land from the local farmers for the purpose.

The bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice U Durga Prasad Rao was dealing with an appeal by the state government against an order of a single judge who quashed GO 123.

On earlier occasion, the bench while suspending the single judge order, directed the state government to bring in a rehabilitation scheme for all the displaced persons.

Accordingly, the state issued a new GO 190 dated August 10, 2016 providing various benefits more particularly for the people from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes working as labourers and who do not own any lands.

Following objections raised by the petitioners’ counsel with regard to absence of issues relating ‘employment, joint family’ in the new GO, the state brought in GO 191 amending the GO 190.

While placing the GO 191 before the court, Telangana advocate general K Ramkrishna Reddy said according to the amendments made the monthly annuity will be linked with the consumer price index and the word joint family was replaced with, “family with all members living together” and that a provision was added for employment as per the guidelines of the state Industrial Policy 2014. As per the policy, the industries have to provide 80 per cent of jobs to the people of Telangana.

After perusing the GO 191, the bench permitted the state for procurement of land and its registrations.

The petitioners’ counsel reiterated that the government has not given assurance that it will provide employment to the affected persons. When the industrialists who evince interest in establishing industries do not seek any special incentives from the government, the question of providing employment to the local youth does not arise, he pointed out.

Intervening, the bench said “this court will ensure that nobody is dispossessed till the Telangana government files a compliance report on all the assurances made by the state advocate general on August 9, 2016 with regard to employment and all other aspects, which included allowing agricultural operations even after registrations are over and none will be displaced.” The bench posted the matter after four weeks for final hearing.